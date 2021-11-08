Kate Hudson is preparing to walk down the aisle, and the 42-year-old actress told ET's Kevin Frazier that the idea of planning her wedding alone has been very much like the all-out wedding brawl we see in her movie, Bride Wars.

"You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning. Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I'm going back and forth between like, what is this really going to look like?" Hudson said of her and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa's upcoming nuptials.

"Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is like, a lot, it's a lot," she continued. "I made a whole movie about it."

While no official wedding planning has taken place, Hudson said that they do have some ideas that may see her kids -- Ryder, 17, Bingham, 10, and Rani Rose, 3 -- joining in on the fun.

"I think they're really excited," she continued. "It was something they were really excited for, all of us, and I'm just really happy."

Hudson is getting wedding ready with Weight Watchers personal points system. As a brand ambassador for the company's weight-loss program, Hudson shared how the new program allows users to stay fit while also not feeling like they have to constantly deprive themselves.

"One of the questions I get asked all the time is, how do I balance [it all]? What is the method into which I can stay fit and manage all those things at once? And what WW has done is created a program that, to me, I think, is one of the best science-based programs that's like your best friend sitting there supporting you, and it makes everything really easy to follow," Hudson explained. "I always say, the first rule of thumb to understanding food is you need to have the knowledge, right? We need to know what we're putting in our bodies, and I think WW does the best job. Because of the points system, you're able to start to understand your portion sizes, you're able to understand what foods are actually good for you, what foods aren't that good for you, and it makes it so simple. You don't have to worry about it."

Through personal points, users can get zero points food based on their lifestyle and what they like to eat, making meeting their points goals more manageable.

"They have a thing called personal points. They make it individual for everybody...When you're looking at crash diets, keto, all of these things everyone talks about, everybody's life needs to be personal to what they love and what they're comfortable being able to do, and have it not feel super daunting," the Truth Be Told star shared.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Hudson has a few "indulgent" food moments she's looking forward to, specifically all the holiday pies she's gearing up to make.

"Thanksgiving, I think, is my favorite holiday, 'cause I love to cook. I love to bake, so I bake pies," she told Frazier. "I love Thanksgiving, and I think it'll be really amazing this year because we'll actually be able to celebrate all together, which I'm really excited about."

For more on Hudson and her upcoming wedding, watching the video below.

