Kate Hudson already has her New Year's resolution in place. The 40-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to get real with her followers about her weight loss journey.

"It's Jan. 2, 2020, got on the scale. I wasn't impressed," Hudson, who is 5'6", admitted. "But that's OK because I know how to do this, you know what I mean?"

The Weight Watchers ambassador then decided to bring fans along as she tried to get back in shape, "just to show you how I stay on track."

To kick start the journey, Hudson stepped on the scale, filming the moment for all of social media. The scale read 135.9 lbs.

"So, post holiday I'm basically 136... I always round up!" she wrote. "Ideal weight for me is 125."

Kate Hudson/Instagram Story

Noting she has "10 to go," Hudson wrote, "I'm gonna say 3-5 lbs is mostly water and I'm a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I'm lean.... Important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number!"

Back in November, Hudson opened up to Women's Health about it taking her longer to bounce back after welcoming her daughter Rani Rose in 2018 than it did with her first two children.

“Unlike with the other two, I didn’t really have time to work out,” she told the magazine. “It took a different kind of discipline.”

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson Reacts to Her Son Shaming Her on Social Media (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kate Hudson Praises Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa: 'It's the First Time I Feel Like I Have a Real Teammate'

Kate Hudson Posts Selfie in New Colorful Underwear Set Created by Hollywood Stylists

Why Kate Hudson Isn't Planning to Marry Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa 'Anytime Soon'

Related Gallery