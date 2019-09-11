Kate Hudson isn't rushing to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

ET spoke with the 40-year-old actress at the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2020 Runway Show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, where she talked about her brother, Wyatt Russell, tying the knot earlier this month at their mother, Goldie Hawn's, home in Aspen, Colorado. While Hudson called Russell's nuptials to actress Meredith Hagner "beautiful," she explained why she doesn't have wedding fever when it comes to herself.

"Oh god! I'm not thinking about that," she tells ET of a potential wedding to Fujikawa. "Yeah, especially after one wedding, you're like, 'Whew!' It's a lot of work but yeah, not anytime soon but I love the man!"

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating since 2017, but she's actually known him for over a decade. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani, last October.

"This is my first trip away from Rani," Hudson says of her NYFW appearance for her good friend, Michael Kors. "It's a little ... I was like, 'Whew!' So, I'm in and out. So, I came in for my girl and then I leave literally in a couple of hours."

Clearly, Hudson has a busy schedule caring for Rani, as well as her two sons, 15-year-old Ryder and 8-year-old Bingham. She recently Instagrammed a video of the family singing "Happ Birthday" to her brother, Oliver Hudson, which Ryder jokingly called her out for in the comments for not asking him before she posted it.

"He's good at that. He's cheeky like that," Hudson acknowledges with a laugh, calling her eldest child a "hilarious guy."

But she also made it clear that Ryder definitely doesn't get the final say on what she can and cannot post.

"Not until they're out of the house," she jokes, adding that she gives her children "tons of screen time rules." "Actually, they'll never get final say. It just doesn't work that way, you know."

ET spoke with Hudson in March at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala, where she explained why she's in awe of Rani. Watch the video below for more:

