Wyatt Russell Weds Meredith Hagner at His Mom Goldie Hawn's House

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are married!

The couple tied the knot at a ceremony held at his mom, Goldie Hawn's, home in Apsen, Colorado, People reports. ET has reached out to Russell and Hagner's reps for comment.

According to People, Hawn and Russell's father, Kurt Russell were in attendance, as well as Kate and Oliver Hudson. The wedding reportedly had a Western theme.

The pair's nuptials comes just over eight months after Russell, 33, proposed to Hagner, 32, as they spent time with family in Colorado over the holidays in December.

"The love of my dang life proposed to me," the actress captioned a post about her engagement in December. "He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

Russell and Hagner met on the set of the 2016 indie film Folk Hero & Funny Guy.

