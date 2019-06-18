Kate Hudson is celebrating some of the most important people in her life.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartwarming snapshot showing her and her three kids -- 15-year-old son Ryder, 7-year-old son Bingham and 8-month old daughter Rani -- sharing smiles and laughing in a group photo with Hudson's boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

"My loves of my life," Hudson, 40, captioned the adorable family photo -- along with a sun emoji -- which is the first pic she's shared to Instagram showing all of her kids together with Fujikawa.

In the pic, Ryder and Bingham are smiling broadly for the camera as Hudson gleefully has her face to Bingham's head, while Rani looks off into the distance and Fujikawa beams in the background.

Hudson and Fujikawa, who began dating in 2017, welcomed their baby girl last October.

Meanwhile, Hudson shares her eldest son with her ex-husband, The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and shares Bingham with her former fiance, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Hudson in January, and the actress opened up about raising a baby daughter in a household filled with boys.

"We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine," Hudson says with a smile. "It's great -- it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie -- it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good."

