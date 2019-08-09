Kate Hudson has a mini-me!

On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to share adorable pics of herself with her 10-month-old daughter, Rani. The shots feature both Hudson a Rani in a white dress with brown details, as the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress holds Rani on her hip.

Hudson paired the dress' adult version with a camel colored belt, grey purse, necklaces and dangling earrings, while Rani opted to complete her look with a bunny stuffed animal. In one photo, Rani flashes a delighted grin at the camera, while the second pic shows the tot looking lovingly at her mom, who's smiling down at her.

Hudson, who captioned the post with a flower emoji, got a lot of love from her celeb pals after sharing the pics. Courteney Cox called the mother-daughter duo "cuties," while Jessica Alba agreed that they were "sooooo cute." Lily Aldridge, Rachel Zoe, Katie Couric and Diane Kruger also gushed over the cuteness of the pair.

"Oh come on with the everything delicious," Lena Headey praised. Diplo also dropped in a comment, telling the ladies that "those are good smiles," while Erin Foster declared that her "heart just broke in half."

Samantha Ronson even jokingly called the pics "ridiculous," adding that they "should come with a warning."

Earlier this summer, Hudson shared a precious shot of her whole family. In the sweet pic, Hudson poses with Danny Fujikawa, the boyfriend with whom she shares Rani, as well as her two sons from previous relationships, Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8.

"The loves of my life," she captioned the smile-filled photo.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Hudson in January, and the actress opened up about raising a daughter in a household filled with boys.

"We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine," Hudson said. "It's great -- it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie -- it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good."

Watch the video below for more on Hudson's sweet family.

