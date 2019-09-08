While celebs have no problem with the spotlight, sometimes their kids aren't as interested.

Kate Hudson, the daughter of celebrities herself, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a super cute video of her family, but she apparently didn't get all the requisite releases and permissions from her kids.

The sweet video message saw Hudson, her handsome boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, their 11-month-old baby girl Rani, as well as Hudson's sons -- 8-year-old Bingham Bellamy and 15-year-old Ryder Robinson -- singing "Happy Birthday" to the actress' brother, Oliver Hudson.

"To a man who deserves a huge hip hip hooray for the day he was born! @theoliverhudson you are a special human and we are so grateful for your commitment to being the best human you could possibly be and that we get the benefits of your awesomeness, love and laughter," Hudson captioned the cute clip. "Love you bro! #HappyBirthday"



While the sentiment seemed pretty sweet, Ryder voiced an objection to the video finding its way onto Instagram.

"Mom you didn’t ask me if you could post this," Ryder teased in the comments, along with an eye-rolling emoji and a crying laughing emoji.

Sheepishly, his Oscar-nominated mom replied to her son -- whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson -- simply with a smiley face with hearts emoji.

It's exactly the kind of adorable exchange that Hudson has come to appreciate and expect from her kids as her family has continued to expand. ET spoke to Hudson in New York City back in January, where the actress opened up about how they'd been adjusting to the new addition of baby Rani to the household.

"We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine," Hudson said with a smile. "It's great -- it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie -- it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good."

However, Hudson said it's definitely different raising each of her three kids -- especially Ryder.

"Basically, I've been having children my entire adult life," she joked. "Ryder is 15, he's sort of doing his own thing right now. He needs a different kind of nurturing. I'm nurturing him differently than, say, Rani and Bing. Him, it's like a more mental nurture these days. Like, 'Let's sit down and talk about this.' But in terms of having to do things, he's really independent and doing a lot on his own and more helpful than it is needing from me in that way. He's more my helper."

Check out the video below to hear more.

