Kate Hudson is so thankful for the love she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Rocking a baby blue sports bra and matching athletic pants, the 40-year-old actress covers the December issue of Women's Health. Inside the magazine, Hudson opens up about what makes her relationship with Fujikawa so different than others she's had in the past.

Hudson explains to the outlet that when she first started dating Fujikawa in 2016, it all worked out because she was in a great place mentally.

"I've got the best man," she gushes. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off. If I have to go to a dinner meeting, he can be home."

"His number one priority is family," she continues. "And when we have our disputes, I feel the thing that allows us to get through them is having the same ultimate goal, and that includes being in each other's life. It just feels so nice."

Beau Grealy for Women’s Health

Hudson and Fujikawa have been together for a while now, but she's actually known him for over a decade. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose, last October. Hudson also has two sons, 15-year-old Ryder and 8-year-old Bingham, from former relationships. And while it may look like she has the whole parenting thing down on the outside, Hudson admits she constantly struggles in that department.

"I make mistakes all the time," she confesses. "I've yelled at my kids too much, and I've also cursed in front of them, and I also haven't shown up for things because I was out of town. But at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a f**king supermom.' I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out."

"What I've learned -- and what I'm learning -- is that I'm doing the best I can," she continues, adding that she lets herself "feel like s**t" on the especially hard days. "I try to be open about where I'm at and go through it instead of avoiding it. Life is going to unfold the way it's going to unfold."

Growing up in Hollywood, the daughter of Goldie Hawn says that over the years she's learned to be more in touch with what makes her truly happy.

"I spent a lot of years [running] on adrenaline. I've always been joyful, but I never felt calm," Hudson admits, adding that she's been able to "kind of chill out" by working on herself the past few years. "[By taking] a step back from acting, from making movies that weren't really making me happy -- and look at what I really want to do and what I want to give back, and what kind of parent I want to be."

"Happiness comes from feeling liberated," she continues. "I've always felt my best when I felt liberated from things that were holding me back."

Back in September, ET caught up with Hudson at the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2020 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week, where she opened up about why she's not rushing to walk down the aisle.

"Oh god! I'm not thinking about that," she said at the time. "Yeah, especially after one wedding, you're like, 'Whew!' It's a lot of work but yeah, not anytime soon but I love the man!"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Enjoy a 'Very LA Night' With Ryder and Bing

Why Kate Hudson Isn't Planning to Marry Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa 'Anytime Soon'

Kate Hudson and Her Daughter Rani Are the Cutest Twins Ever in Matching Dresses: Pic

Watch Kate Hudson's Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Adorably Compliment Her Courage (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery