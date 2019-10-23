Kate Hudson and her crew had a "very LA night" on Tuesday.

The Almost Famous star headed out to the Staples Center with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8, to watch the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Hudson's youngest child, 1-year-old daughter Rani, appeared to stay at home.

The actress sported double denim for the outing, while Ryder rocked a white hoodie and black Clippers beanie. Little Bing, meanwhile, went all out in Clippers gear, with his mom proudly holding him on her lap during the game.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Hudson took to Instagram afterwards to share a sweet family photo from dinner. "Me and my boys had a very LA night and we loved it! ❤️ #GameNight @laclippers @lakers ✨🏀✨."

While Fujikawa and Hudson couldn't be closer, the actress recently told ET that they don't plan on tying the knot anytime soon.

"Oh god! I'm not thinking about that," she said of a potential wedding to Fujikawa after watching her brother, Wyatt Russell say "I do." "Yeah, especially after one wedding, you're like, 'Whew!' It's a lot of work but yeah, not anytime soon but I love the man!"

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Kate Hudson Isn't Planning to Marry Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa 'Anytime Soon'

Kate Hudson's Son Jokingly Calls Her Out When She Posts Family Video Without Asking Him First

Kate Hudson and Her Daughter Rani Are the Cutest Twins Ever in Matching Dresses: Pic

Kate Hudson Reacts to Her Son Shaming Her on Social Media (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery