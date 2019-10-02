Goldie Hawn is one super excited grandma!

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her adorable granddaughter Rani Rose's first birthday.

Hawn shared a heartwarming snapshot of daughter Kate Hudson's beaming baby girl, who claps her hands in the super sweet pic while rocking a very sophisticated red and white nature-patterned baby ensemble.

"Happy 1st birthday to my granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa," Hawn captioned the pic. "Our new little princess flower who makes us jump for joy."

Hudson herself celebrated her little girl's big day with an Instagram post of her own to commemorate the occasion, sharing a super cute video of the birthday girl sitting in her car seat.

"And what a year it’s a been… A big Happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose," Hudson shared, along with a chocolate cake emoji.

Hudson -- who is also the mother to 15-year-old son Ryder, 8-year-old son Bingham -- welcomed Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa after dating for nearly two years.

Hudson and Fujikawa both celebrated Rani's birthday a bit early when they held a joint celebration for their little girl and the daughter of a family friend, Yale, who was also turning 1.

"Happy 1st birthday to little Yale and an early celebration for my little Rani Rose," Hudson wrote. "What a year!"

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Hudson in January, and the actress opened up about raising a baby daughter in a household filled with boys.

"We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine," Hudson says with a smile. "It's great -- it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie -- it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good."

For more on Hudson's adorable family, check out the video below.

