Kate Hudson Posts Selfie in New Colorful Underwear Set Created by Hollywood Stylists

By Amy Lee‍
Kate Hudson at selfridges
Dave Bennett

Kate Hudson is showing off her gorgeous bod!

The 40-year-old actress shared a mirror selfie on Instagram on Monday of her looking stunning in a colorful set of underwear.

Hudson rocked a baby blue bra and high-waisted cinnamon-colored shorts from new undergarments brand, The Kit, created by Hudson's friends and celebrity stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche. (Mizrahi has dressed Katy Perry, Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie, and Harouche worked with Kim Kardashian West, Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera.) 

Hudson reposted the selfie from The Kit's Instagram, which mistakenly wrote out her age as 38. 

The blonde beauty cheekily captioned the pic with, "So excited for my friends and their new company! Also to be 38 and loved up like this this morning felt really nice 😄 #Repost @thekitundergarments." 

Kate Hudson Age 38 @katehudson is one of the most confident, authentic, and positive women I know. She's a mother, a businesswoman, a friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, and to me, she's always been a shoulder to lean on. Kate and I were pregnant at the same time—our kids are 3 days apart. She guided me through my entire pregnancy, serving as my best sounding board, and always gave me such great advice. She was there when my son was born. In the hospital, she taught me how to breastfeed. She's that friend that pushes you to do better and be better even when you want to give up. We workout together, we go on adventures together, and through it all, I admire her every step, because she's someone who's grateful for all that her body does for her. So she eats well, she exercises, and more than anything, she loves herself. And she's teaching her own kids how to love themselves, too. She's constantly doing, pushing herself, and looking at the world in the most beautiful way—open to love and all the endless possibilities that life, and love, have to offer. Kate's self-love inspires me, and continues to inspire us at The KiT. xo Jamie Kate is wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Forget Me Not and the Tap Short in Cinnamon. #KitstoKickCancer @wcrfcure

The Kit is inspired by the actual kits of essentials stylists rely on for dressing their A-list clients. The range features under-$100 bras, underwear and bodysuits in black, blue and various hues of nude, along with specialty items like tape, nipple covers and bra extenders -- all staples for a woman to feel her best in every type of clothing from a high-slit dress to skinny jeans. 

The Kit undergarments campaign image
Courtesy of The Kit

Throughout the month of October, three percent of the purchase price from all kits sold will be donated to the Women's Cancer Research Fund for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Shop ET Style's favorites from The Kit, below. 

The Kit Classic Demi Bra in Forget Me Not
The Kit

The Kit Classic Demi Bra, $64

The Kit The Seamless Underwear Kit
The Kit

The Kit The Seamless Underwear Kit, $98

The Kit Spaghetti Strap Thong Bodysuit
The Kit

The Kit Spaghetti Strap Thong Bodysuit, $76

