Kate Hudson is showing off her gorgeous bod!

The 40-year-old actress shared a mirror selfie on Instagram on Monday of her looking stunning in a colorful set of underwear.

Hudson rocked a baby blue bra and high-waisted cinnamon-colored shorts from new undergarments brand, The Kit, created by Hudson's friends and celebrity stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche. (Mizrahi has dressed Katy Perry, Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie, and Harouche worked with Kim Kardashian West, Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera.)

Hudson reposted the selfie from The Kit's Instagram, which mistakenly wrote out her age as 38.

The blonde beauty cheekily captioned the pic with, "So excited for my friends and their new company! Also to be 38 and loved up like this this morning felt really nice 😄 #Repost @thekitundergarments."

The Kit is inspired by the actual kits of essentials stylists rely on for dressing their A-list clients. The range features under-$100 bras, underwear and bodysuits in black, blue and various hues of nude, along with specialty items like tape, nipple covers and bra extenders -- all staples for a woman to feel her best in every type of clothing from a high-slit dress to skinny jeans.

Throughout the month of October, three percent of the purchase price from all kits sold will be donated to the Women's Cancer Research Fund for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Shop ET Style's favorites from The Kit, below.

