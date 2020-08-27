Kate Hudson has some thoughts about what Andie Anderson is up to these days. In an interview with Elle, the 41-year-old actress reveals how she thinks her beloved How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days character is faring amid quarantine. Hudson starred in the 2003 romcom alongside Matthew McConaughey, who played Ben Barry, Andie's love interest.

"I've always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together," she admits. "It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"

"But I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job," Hudson continues of her character, an advice columnist. "I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point."

In addition to loving How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days specifically, Hudson also shares how much she enjoyed working in that era when she starred in films including Almost Famous, Raising Helen, Fool's Gold and more.

"It was a very different time of making movies. People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time," she says. "Like Matthew and I, we were together for four months on How to Lose a Guy, and then Fool's Gold, it was a six-month shoot. We don't really have any movies like that anymore, unless it's a Marvel movie or something."

Despite her appreciation for her work, Hudson has a hard time watching her movies back.

"Oh my God. I can't even listen to my voice! I have such a hard time," she says. "I'm one of those people that if someone is watching something I'm in, I'm like, 'Turn it off!'"

Hudson makes an exception, though, to share some of the work with her kids -- Ryder, 16, Bingham, 9, and Rani, 1.

"There’s a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids. Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key," she says. "It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now."

As for how she balances her career with being a busy mom of three, Hudson credits her "awesome team" who helps her figure out "the best ways to balance and create."

"We always just have to check in with each other and make sure that we're all doing the best we can, to make things the most efficient, and allow all of us to have really good one-on-one times with our families and feel like we're supported," she says. "What I've learned in the past 10 years is, I've always just gone with my gut. I've never calculated where my life goes. It's always just been kind of where it moves me, you know?"

"Team building is hard, and we all make mistakes. Nobody's ever perfect," Hudson adds. "But if you lead, I think, with compassion and trying to like tune into everyone else around you, then you can create balance."

