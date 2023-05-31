Oliver Hudson doesn't want to see that much of his younger sister, Kate Hudson. On Tuesday, the Glass Onion star took to Instagram to post some topless pics of herself in red thong bikini bottoms and a wide-brim hat.

She captioned the shots, which featured a covered-up nip slip, and a pic of her almost bare booty, "Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready."

But her 46-year-old brother was not impressed. Oliver jokingly commented on the photo series, writing, "Jesus no Kate!"

But the 44-year-old mother of three didn't let her sibling shame her, replying to the comment, "😂Summer's just begun Oliver... it's gonna get wild. You should unfollow."

Despite Oliver's disapproval, Kate got some support from her celebrity pals in the comments section.

Paris Hilton wrote, "That’s hot🔥," and Leslie Mann commented, "🔥❤️🔥❤️."

The siblings are no strangers to teasing one another. On their podcast, Sibling Revelry, they discuss their childhood and present-day relationship.

And in March, Kate opened up about the negative impact that past press attention had on her body image.

"They were so mean to women," Hudson said of the early aughts press on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast. "I mean, the body shaming from being too skinny, to too fat, to then going up your skirt and from the cellulite... There was so much of it at such a rate that I couldn't in any way comprehend, that I just realized I need to figure out how to not care about any of this... You just realize that you're letting them win the more you feel bad. If I'm going to allow this negative energy to get into me then they win. I've given them all my power."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson Reacts to Teens Fangirling Over Her ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Role (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kate Hudson on How the Press Impacted Her Body Image and Relationships

Kate Hudson Says She Felt Like She'd Failed Following Past Splits

Billy Crudup Responds to Kate Hudson's Kissing Compliment (Exclusive)

Related Gallery