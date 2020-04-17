Kate Middleton and Prince William Narrate New Coronavirus Mental Health PSA
Prince William and Kate Middleton remain focused on the mental health of the British people during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with the mental health charity Every Mind Matters to create a public service announcement to offer support to those suffering with their mental health during these trying times.
"Now more than ever, every mind matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental well-being at this time," Kate narrates in the PSA.
The royals teamed up with the organization to offer up some quick tips for those trying to improve their mental health. Sharing the list on the Kensington Palace Twitter account, they suggest things like trying to maintain a regular sleeping pattern and staying connected with friends and family via telephone and video calls.
The couple also did a video chat with the BBC to discuss the initiative and to praise the National Health Service (NHS) and frontline workers.
"Staying connected, staying positive, and being able to talk to friends and family is so crucial and having just some tips to tackle some of these strange feelings and difficult circumstances we're finding ourselves in is really, really important, just to nudge us through these next few weeks," William told the BBC.
Kate also praised the healthcare heroes, saying, "I think what we're seeing now is the NHS and the frontline workers doing the most extraordinary job and that's really come to the forefront in the last few weeks. I think it's going to dramatically change how we all value and see our frontline workers. They do an extraordinary job, it goes unrecognized daily. And now I think all of us as a nation can see how hard they work and how vital their work is."
The younger royals have been focusing on mental health for years. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, both William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal duties last month, have been keeping up their charitable efforts.
