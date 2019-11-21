Kate Middleton Drops Out of Gala Appearance 'Due to the Children'

Kate Middleton has pulled out of an event to spend time with her three children.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has decided not to attend Thursday evening's Tusk Conservation Awards gala with her husband, Prince William, as was previously scheduled.

According to multiple reports, a Palace source has said the decision is "due to the children," without giving further details.

William and Kate are parents to 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

The event is set to take place in London's Leicester Square and honors those who protect Africa's wildlife. The awards are hosted by the Tusk Trust, of which Prince William is a patron.

Earlier in the day, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in a tea party for the winners at Kensington Palace with Prince William.

Kate's been keeping a very packed schedule lately. On Monday night, she attended the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William, looking stunning in an Alexander McQueen lace gown. Last week, she opened The Nook Children's Hospice center in Norfolk, England.

She and William have also both participated in multiple Remembrance Day events over the past few weeks.

