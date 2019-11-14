Kate Middleton's TV Guilty Pleasure May Surprise You

Kate Middleton could actually star on the show she loves so much!

At a gala on Wednesday night to celebrate CentrePoint's 50 years of tackling youth homelessness, Prince William mingled with a few celebrities, including Rita Ora and some of the stars of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The show is equivalent to that of Dancing With the Stars in the U.S., and while chatting with judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman, the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge revealed that Kate is an avid viewer of the reality competition series.

"I have watched the show a couple of times," he admitted to Ballas, before sharing that the 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge and her mother, Carole Middleton, also watch the program. "Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it," he shared, according to multiple reports.

William, who was sporting a snazzy green velvet tuxedo at the gala, was so familiar with the show that he quipped, "Why does Claudia never dance?" Winkleman replied, "I'm too creaky!"

Prince William greets Rita Ora and guests at Centrepoint's charity gala at The Roundhouse on Nov. 13, 2019. Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images

One program the royals don't appear to be watching is Netflix's The Crown. Olivia Colman, who will star as Queen Elizabeth II on the upcoming season, shared on The Graham Norton Show that she had an uncomfortable run-in with William, who was aware that she would be portraying his grandmother in the series.

"It didn't go very well. I met Prince William at a dinner, and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing,'" she recalled. "I was so excited and asked, 'Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely."

While William may not be a fan of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth is said to have watched the series. Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first few seasons, previously revealed that a friend overheard either Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie saying, "My granny kind of likes it,” in regard to the show.

