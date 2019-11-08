Well that's royally awkward! Olivia Colman is set to star as Queen Elizabeth II on the new season of The Crown, but not everyone will be watching.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner appears on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show where she talks about a slightly uncomfortable interaction with a member of the royal family.

"It didn't go very well. I met Prince William at a dinner, and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing,'" she recalls. "I was so excited and asked, 'Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely."

Though William might not be a fan, there's been some reliable sourcing that Queen Elizabeth II herself likes the Netflix series. Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first few seasons, previously revealed that a friend overheard either Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie saying, "My granny kind of likes it,” in regards to the show.

Colman's The Crown co-star, Helena Bonham Carter, is also on the show and clarifies a recent story she shared about connecting with the ghost of Princess Margaret before taking on the role.

"I actually went to see a friend about something else, but she has a talent for mediumship and she suddenly said, 'Margaret is here. Does that mean anything?'" Carter explains. "I hadn't actually said yes [to the part] yet, but thought I'd ask her if I should take the role and she said, 'You'll be better than the other one.' There was actually someone else up for the part and it typical of Margaret. I'd met her a few times and you never really knew where you were with her, she had a ways of complimenting and putting you down at the same time."

In terms of preparation, Colman notes, "I did nothing, though I did have a movement coach, but still I walked like me, or rather like a farmer."

Carter replies, "I do everything to prepare and Olivia does nothing, and she ends up being completely brilliant."

The Crown season three premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.

