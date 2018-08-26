Kate Middleton and the Queen are spending quality time together in Scotland.

On Sunday, Middleton was spotted riding alongside Queen Elizabeth II in the royal Bentley as the two made their way to a church service at the matriarch’s summer home, Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The historic site has its own chapel, Crathie Kirk, but the grounds are so vast, a car ride is necessary.

Middleton beamed while wearing a silver suit with black trim and a black hat, and sported a glowing tan. She also covered her legs with a light-blue blanket for the trip. Meanwhile, the Queen chose a bright blue suit and matching hat for the day’s activities.

Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Middleton’s husband, Prince William, as well as their children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- all visited Scotland to see their grandmother as summer drew to a close.

This sighting comes a week after another royal family member was photographed alongside the Queen as she rode to church – her own husband, Prince Philip. This sighting was particularly noteworthy because the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has largely remained out of the public eye since retiring from his royal duties last year. Additionally, he had hip replacement surgery in April and has been recovering ever since.

Get more details on Prince Philip in the clip below.

