Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II stepped out together on Sunday to attend church in Scotland.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh wore a gray suit and blue tie while riding beside the queen in the royal Bentley as they headed to Crathie Kirk, a small church located on the Balmoral estate, where they are living. The beloved matriarch wore an ivory dress with a matching hat for the morning service.

They moved into Balmoral Castle in early August and are staying at Craigowan Lodge while the castle itself is being prepared for the queen. Her husband has largely been out of the public eye since officially retiring from his royal duties last year.

In April, he underwent hip replacement surgery and has been focusing on his health ever since, which meant missing a number of momentous occasions including this year’s Easter service and his great-grandson Prince Louis’ christening. However, he did attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding alongside the queen at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19.

The queen and her husband were joined at the estate by a number of royal family members over the weekend including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall. Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were also spotted on the grounds.

