Queen Elizabeth II Checks Her Watch as Donald Trump Keeps Her Waiting at 1st Official Meeting

Queen Elizabeth II was spotted checking her watch as she was waiting for the arrival of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Friday.

Various Twitter users noticed that the 92-year-old monarch -- stylishly dressed in a periwinkle blue coat with a matching hat and blue-and-yellow floral dress -- was waiting by herself for much longer than expected, and at one point took out her watch to check the time.

"Oh dear, she just looked at her watch. The Queen does NOT like tardiness," reporter Patricia Treble wrote alongside a screenshot of the queen holding up her arm and pointing at her watch. The gesture was also captured on camera and posted by another user on social media.

Oh dear, she just looked at her watch. The Queen does NOT like tardiness. pic.twitter.com/b0GXBV9oWt — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) July 13, 2018

While it's unknown whether the Trumps were late to their first meeting with the queen, Twitter couldn't help but continue to point out her actions.

trumpet isn’t late (again) to meet the Queen is he???? 👑🇬🇧☕️ #TrumpUKVisit she has checked her watch TWICE 🕰⌛️⏰ — Kay Ellen (@sunhouse) July 13, 2018

Did the queen just check her watch? — lizzibetts (@lizzibetts) July 13, 2018

The couple eventually arrived and were greeted by the queen before the Band of the Coldstream Guards performed the U.S. national anthem.

The queen then led President Trump to inspect the Coldstream Guards, one of Britain's oldest army units. The moment was quite comical as Trump kept walking, then stopping, not noticing where the queen was.

This is hilarious. The Queen acting like she’s training one of her dogs as Trump struggles to master the art of walking. pic.twitter.com/M7tNwJFlOX — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) July 13, 2018

The queen has had a packed schedule over the last few months. This week, the entire royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flyover.

Elizabeth, however, was noticeably absent from Prince Louis' christening on Monday. Watch the video below to find out why she skipped the 2-month-old's special day.

