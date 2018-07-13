President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle

A historic meeting took place on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II invited President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, for a meeting and tea. The castle is the site of the recent royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Everyone was suited up for the occasion. The queen wore a bright blue suit, while the first lady was dressed in a cream-colored pencil skirt and matching jacket. As for the president, he sported a dark suit that he paired with a red-and-blue tie.

The president and his wife were greeted by the Guard of Honour, which gave a royal salute while the U.S. national anthem was played.

The 92-year-old royal and Trump, 72, inspected the Guard of Honour on the castle grounds before watching members of England's military march past. The president and first lady will also join the queen inside the castle for tea. Prince Philip, who retired from public life last year, is not expected to attend the meeting.

MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has met with three other U.S. presidents at Windsor Castle, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. In her reign, she has met 11 out of the 12 serving U.S. presidents, excluding President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The meeting comes just one day after Trump arrived in London for his four-day visit. On Thursday, he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace just outside of the capital city.

The visit has been met with city-wide protests. On Friday, people took to the streets outside of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament as a part of a "Stop Trump" demonstration, which included a giant balloon designed to impersonate the president.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Louis’ Christening Details: Guests and Godparents Announced, But Where Is Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William Wear Their Most Regal Ensembles Yet

Queen Elizabeth Is 'Feeling Under the Weather,' Skips Church Service

Related Gallery