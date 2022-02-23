Kate Middleton Meets Her Danish Counterpart Princess Mary
Kate Middleton Debuts Darker Hair After Celebrating Her 40th Bir…
Prince William Jokes With Kate Middleton Over Having More Childr…
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Sex Lif…
'Phat Tuesdays': Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Bl…
'And Just Like That' Finale: Miranda Makes a Surprising Choice W…
Jeff Zucker Steps Down as CNN President After Disclosing Relatio…
‘And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone on the Loss of TV Husband Wi…
Chris Lane Admits He Never Wanted to Be a Husband or Father Befo…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Tears Up Over Other Wives' Crumbling Marri…
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Dish on Workouts and Weddin…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
'90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kim Finally Convinces Usman to Sleep in Her Room
Taylor Swift Slams Damon Albarn, Refutes Claims That She Doesn’t…
Seeing double! Kate Middleton met with Danish royalty on Wednesday during her Royal Tour of Denmark. The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge met Mary, the Crown Princess of Denmark, who took the British royal on several local outings.
Princess Mary, 50, is the wife of Frederik, the Crown Prince of Denmark, who is next in line to the Danish throne. Kate's husband, Prince William, is second in line to the British throne.
The two women dressed similarly for their day out. Princess Mary sported black heels, tights, and a white peacoat, while Kate wore black heels, and a gray-and-black peacoat. They were greeted with flowers from young girls in the Amalienborg courtyard in Copenhagen.
The two royals met with Queen Margrethe, who is celebrating her Golden Jubilee year, marking 50 years on the Danish throne. Coincidentally, Kate's grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the British throne.
After meeting with the queen, Kate and Mary visited the Danner Crisis Center, a domestic violence shelter, where they discussed the benefits of community support for those who have been victims of domestic violence.
It has been an eventful two-day tour of Denmark for the duchess. She's spoken about early childhood development and mental health, met with parents and babies, and even chopped some wood at an outdoor kindergarten.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Admits to Having Baby Fever: 'William Worries About Me'
Kate Middleton Reads Bedtime Story for Children's Mental Health Week
Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Rugby Skills After Replacing Prince Harry