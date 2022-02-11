Kate Middleton Reads Sweet Bedtime Story for Children's Mental Health Week
Kate Middleton is giving viewers a look into how she reads her bedtime stories to her three children -- Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge took part in a special on-camera reading of the children's book, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, on the BBC's CBeebies show.
The wife of Prince William participated in the reading as part of Children's Mental Health Week. On Friday, CBeebies released a clip from the episode, showing Kate signing off.
In the video, the duchess is sitting on a blanket in a white printed turtleneck sweater and jeans as a crackling fire goes next to her.
"Wow, what an encouraging tale," she says. "We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend, Plop. But, as Mrs. Barn Owl said, 'It's better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind.' And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it's time for bed. Night night, and sleep tight."
The episode airs on Sunday, Feb. 13. Kate is the royal patron of Place2Be, a children's mental health charity, and first launched Children's Mental Health Week with the organization in 2015.
Kate isn't the first royal to read children's books on camera for a good cause. In May 2020, Meghan Markle honored her son Archie's first birthday by reading the book Duck! Rabbit! to the little guy to help benefit Save the Children's Save With Stories campaign.
