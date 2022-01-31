Prince William Shares Relatable Parenting Struggle He and Kate Middleton Are Having With Prince George
Prince William Jokes With Kate Middleton Over Having More Childr…
Kate Middleton Debuts Darker Hair After Celebrating Her 40th Bir…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
'Harry Potter' Reunion Producers Admit to Emma Watson-Related Mi…
Prince William and Kate Middleton are dealing with a struggle that many parents face -- limiting screen time. The 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge visited the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) headquarters as president of the association.
According to royal reporters, William spoke about his three children -- 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis -- while taking a tour of the facilities.
He noted that George enjoys gaming though he and Kate are "trying to regulate" his screen time.
"They're fascinated by it," he said of his kids.
He added of Charlotte and Louis, that they "are a bit too small at the moment, but they love the films."
Though the royals are enjoying parenting their three kids, they don't seem interested in expanding their family any further. Earlier this month, the couple traveled to Lancashire, England, together, where they met with staff and families at the Clitheroe Community Hospital.
When Kate held an adorable baby girl, William joked, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"
The crowd laughed at the exchange and when it took Kate a minute to return the little girl to her parents, William once again chimed in, "Don't take her with you."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Laughs as Prince William Reacts to Her Holding a Baby
Kate Middleton Gets Sweet 40th Birthday Wishes From The Royal Family
Kensington Palace Releases Kate Middleton Portraits Ahead of Birthday