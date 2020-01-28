Kate Middleton Poses So Young Fan Can Get the Perfect Shot: See the Pic!
A priceless picture! Ten-year-old Luke Wheeler-Waddison got the photo of a lifetime on Tuesday when he met Kate Middleton.
The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was visiting the Evelina London Children's Hospital on Tuesday, where she joined a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme to see how the creative arts can support children's health, well-being and happiness.
Kate, who is a royal patron of both the hospital and the National Portrait Gallery, interacted with a number of young children who were working on art projects.
One child was Luke, who got the chance to practice his photography skills, snapping a Polaroid photo of the duchess, which she graciously posed for. Luke is a heart patient at the hospital and he and his 4-year-old sister, Savannah, also worked with Kate to make beautiful wreaths. The mother of three told Savannah she'd be hanging the pink one in her 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte's room.
Kate also mentioned her younger child, son Louis, 1, when meeting with baby Rose Parker and her mother, Emily.
"Louis also has tickly knees," she dished of her youngest son while giving Ruby's knees a squeeze.
The duchess recently had a chance to show off her own photography skills for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust. To mark the occasion, she took two stunning portraits of Holocaust survivors and their grandchildren.
For more from the royals, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Educates Her Children on Holocaust After Taking Portraits of Survivors
Kate Middleton Opens Up About Feeling 'Isolated' After Prince George's Birth
Kate Middleton Says Prince William Doesn’t Want Any More Children