Kate Middleton is using her skills for good.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge released two stunning portraits of Holocaust survivors and their grandchildren over the weekend.

The beautifully lit images were taken in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, also known as Holocaust Memorial Day.

Kate has long been her family's photographer, whose images of her children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, have been publicly released in the past. She also studied art history during her time at St. Andrews University and has always had a love of the arts.

On Monday, Kate and her husband, Prince William, attended the U.K. Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London, where Prince William gave a reading, and the couple met with Holocaust survivors as well as survivors of more recent genocides.

Kate opened up to one survivor, Mala Tribich, who survived the Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp, saying she has spoken with her children about the Holocaust.

"We were talking to the children about it earlier today," Kate was overheard saying by royal reporters.

The ceremony takes place each year on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and honors survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi persecution, and genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

It is run by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, of which Prince Charles is a royal patron.

