Kate Middleton is getting birthday love from the royal family. On Monday, the Princess of Wales turned 41, and she received birthday wishes from her father-in-law and mother-in-law, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

"Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!" the tweet shared on Charles and Camilla’s joint account read.

Making the wish more special, the monarch chose a picture from Kate’s first engagement in Wales, after she and her husband, Prince William, were given new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

🎂 Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/IXfc9LItG9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2023

In the photo, Kate receives a bouquet of flowers from a 2-year-old girl.

Unlike other years, an official birthday wish was not published on behalf of William to either of their official social media accounts.

However, Kate got more special birthday wishes from some of her royal patronages.

Place 2 Be extended a message to the royal with a picture from one of her past engagements.

"Wishing a Happy Birthday to our Royal Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal)," the tweet read. "Thank you for your support over the past 10 years, and for your ongoing commitment to improving children and young people's mental health and wellbeing."

Wishing a Happy Birthday to our Royal Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal). 🎂



Thank you for your support over the past 10 years, and for your ongoing commitment to improving children and young people's mental health and wellbeing. 💛 https://t.co/8OKDOd2IHS — Place2Be (@Place2Be) January 9, 2023

Kate also got a special message from the Irish Guards. "Thank you for your support over the past 10 years, and for your ongoing commitment to improving children and young people's mental health and wellbeing," the post read.

Kate’s birthday wish from the Irish Guards comes a couple of weeks after she was appointed with the new title by Charles. As the date for Charles' first Trooping of the Colour was announced, the monarch appointed his daughter-in-law Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The honorary title was previously held by Kate's husband, William, who is now inheriting the title of Colonel of the Welsh Guards from his dad.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Wear Denim for Family Christmas Card





