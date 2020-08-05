Kate Middleton has been moved by the stories she's heard amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“It can get very emotional. I remember a couple of the families I met from King’s Lynn and I went home and literally burst into tears, their stories were so moving," Middleton said during a visit to a Baby Basics UK in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday, The Evening Standard reports. “The struggles they have gone through, the bravery they have shown… in extraordinary circumstances. Helping their families through extraordinary times.”

As a part of a new initiative, the mother of three and wife of Prince William has gotten 19 British brands to donate more than 10,000 items to Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities, who operate more than 40 baby banks across the U.K.

Middleton stepped out on Tuesday in a white button-down dress and heels, wearing a floral face mask. She spoke with families at Baby Basics UK, helped load donations, and worked with volunteers in the organization.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The products will be distributed to vulnerable families in the U.K.

"Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day, up and down the country, to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need," Middleton said in a statement.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been hard at work amid the pandemic, conducting official royal appearances, virtual visits, and home schooling her children. She's also admitted to struggling with teaching her 2-year-old son, Prince Louis, about social distancing.

"Louis doesn't understand social distancing," Middleton said during a recent appearance. "So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him."

