Kate Middleton is gearing up for King Charles III's coronation festivities.

While visiting Dog & Duck Pub in Soho with Prince William to hear how the tavern is preparing for Saturday, a well-wisher exclusively told People that Kate admitted she was nervous ahead of the crowning ceremony -- but their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not.

"I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday, so they knew what they'd expect,'" Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington, told of the outlet.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit added.

Thursday's festivities also saw the Prince and Princess of Wales having a bit of fun, as they were photographed with the bar staff. William even stepped behind the bar and showed off his skills as he poured a pint from the tap, while Kate looked on.

Kate's confession comes after it was confirmed Louis will be in attendance for the coronation on Saturday, following new photos from Wednesday's rehearsal. It was unclear if the 5-year-old would be participating, with a royal source telling ET last month that William and Kate would be making a decision about whether Louis will be attending his grandfather's coronation ceremony closer to the time of the service.

On Saturday, William and 9-year-old George will each have major roles during Charles' coronation. While any roles for William and Kate's other children have not been announced, they will be present for the events.

During the coronation, Charles and his wife, Camilla, will officially be crowned with their new king and queen titles

