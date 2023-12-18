Kate Middleton is reflecting on her Christmas past!

On Monday, the Princess of Wales released a new picture of her celebrating Christmas in 1983 when she was just one years old.

"Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives 📸 of The Princess, Christmas 1983," read the caption on Kate and Prince William's Instagram. "Don’t miss the Together at Christmas Carol Service with @earlychildhood this Christmas Eve at 7:45pm on @ITV."

In the photo, a little Kate sits at a table surrounded by festive decor. Proving that she always had a knack for style, baby Kate sports a blue sweater over a denim jumpsuit. Fans took to the comments to share just how much Kate looks like her and Prince William's youngest son, 5-year-old Prince Louis.

The special picture of the young princess comes ahead of the Together at Christmas Carol Service, airing Christmas Eve on ITV.

In honor of this year's service, the message is focused on the importance of the early years and the role played by people who are shaping future generations. Ahead of the concert, Kensington Palace headed the Shaping Us campaign, which encouraged people to share pictures from their childhood on social media.

Over the weekend, Kate celebrated the yearly special with a video message while bringing awareness to the importance of being there for children in their early years of life.

"The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future," the 41-year-old mother of three said in the introduction video shared by ITV. "Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on."

She continued. "But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child's world can we hope to make a difference."

Kate ended her message by thanking the parents, educators, midwives volunteers and health professionals who help make a positive impact on the years that matter most.

Earlier this month, Kate was joined by William and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, at the taping for the special at Westminster Abbey. The family was photographed shaking hands with both the Reverend David Stanton and the Dean of Westminster Abbey, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

Kate and the family also sang hymns and carols while inside.

Charlotte, George and Louis will have a special part during the concert as they are featured in a video alongside their mother taken when they volunteered at the Baby Banks charity. The clip, released last week on social media, shows the young royals assisting with everything from packing, carrying and folding clothes.

William and Kate's family also got into the holiday spirit by releasing their annual holiday card that features them posing in matching denim with white tops.

