Kate Spade Deal of the Day: $224 Off Lawton Way Rose Tote

Kate Spade is coming in hot with another must-have deal of the day. Save $224 on the Lawton Way Rose Tote -- priced at $75 for today only (originally $299) on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website.

The chic Kate Spade tote is available in four colors -- black, chocolate cherry, tutu pink and mint frosting. The roomy, square-shaped bag can fit so many of your daily essentials, making it a great daytime or work carryall. The smooth leather looks luxurious, and it comes with an adorable removable bow tassel and lined interior. The tote also has a zip closure to ensure your belongings don't spill out.

Be sure to check out more deals at the Surprise Sale with more handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories up to 75% off through Oct. 6. All sales are final. Currently, the website is offering free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. Plus, the regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section and the newest arrivals.

Score the one-day deal on the Lawton Way Rose Tote now.

Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $299 $75 at Kate Spade New York

