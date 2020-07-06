Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $140 on This Leather Crossbody

Another day, another great deal at Kate Spade New York. Today's Deal of the Day takes $140 off the Cameron Small Flap Crossbody.

This chic leather bag is available in one solid color (bright peony, pictured below), a pair of two-tone colorways (beige and light green) and two pretty floral prints. All styles feature a flap closure, a chain strap and plenty of space for your essentials. Normally $199, it's available right now for just $59. Buying multiples in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop? Get a free reusable shopper tote with purchases of $150 or more.

These savings are part of Kate Spade New York's Deal of the Day feature, which regularly slashes prices on must-have items by up to hundreds of dollars. The Surprise Shop site is currently offering 70% sitewide through Aug. 1 and free shipping on all orders. Plus, there are still some killer Kate Spade New York deals happening at the Amazon Summer Style Sale.

Shop the Cameron Small Flap Crossbody below!

Cameron Small Flap Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cameron Small Flap Crossbody Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $199 $59 at Kate Spade New York

