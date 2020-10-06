Shopping

Up to 60% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Watches and More at the Amazon Sale

By Amy Lee‍
The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Sale. Enjoy up to 65% off on coveted fall handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more at this fall sale event. 

From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings and more chic accessory options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade New York picks from the Amazon Sale. But hurry: Amazon's fashion sale event ends soon.  

New York Laurel Way Jeweled Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Satchel
Amazon
New York Laurel Way Jeweled Satchel
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade Jeweled Satchel makes for a perfect gift. 

REGULARLY $102.87

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $303.49

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade

This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 70% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $299

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York

This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. This purse is just over $110, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $249

Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Smartwatch
Amazon
Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade smartwatch is both stylish and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. This designer smartwatch is 49% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $275

Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Amazon
Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York

Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. 

REGULARLY $68

Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Nordstrom
Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Kate Spade New York

Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a birthday bud or yourself from the Nordstrom Sale event. 

REGULARLY $228

New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel
Kate Spade
New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel
Amazon
New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel
Kate Spade

This medium sized crossbody satchel bag in a cherry chocolate color is perfect for the fall. Save 54% on this bag while supplies last.

REGULARLY $379

Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Amazon
Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade flexible cuff featuring knot details will be the perfect addition to your wrist for an affordable price.

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Kate Spade New York
Women's Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Amazon
Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 70% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $88.00

 

