Up to 60% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Watches and More at the Amazon Sale

The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Sale. Enjoy up to 65% off on coveted fall handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more at this fall sale event.

From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings and more chic accessory options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade New York picks from the Amazon Sale. But hurry: Amazon's fashion sale event ends soon.

New York Laurel Way Jeweled Satchel Kate Spade Amazon New York Laurel Way Jeweled Satchel Kate Spade This Kate Spade Jeweled Satchel makes for a perfect gift. REGULARLY $102.87 $98.50 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $303.49 $158.64 at Amazon

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 70% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299 $88 at Amazon

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. This purse is just over $110, while supplies last. REGULARLY $249 $113.75 at Amazon

Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade Amazon Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade This Kate Spade smartwatch is both stylish and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. This designer smartwatch is 49% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $275 $139 at Amazon

Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Amazon Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. REGULARLY $68 $47.33 at Amazon

Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a birthday bud or yourself from the Nordstrom Sale event. REGULARLY $228 $171 at Amazon

New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel Kate Spade Amazon New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel Kate Spade This medium sized crossbody satchel bag in a cherry chocolate color is perfect for the fall. Save 54% on this bag while supplies last. REGULARLY $379 $174.95 at Amazon

Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York Amazon Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade flexible cuff featuring knot details will be the perfect addition to your wrist for an affordable price. $57.99 at Amazon

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York Amazon Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 70% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $88.00 $26.40 at Amazon

