Yet another incredible Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day is here. Save $220 on the Mulberry Street Madelyne crossbody bag, on sale for $59 today only!

This simple Kate Spade crossbody bag is the perfect everyday purse, just big enough to hold all of your essentials. Made from refined grain leather, this bag features a zip-top closure and an adjustable strap. The Madelyne crossbody is available in four colors -- black, tawny, peach puff, and limelight. Normally sold for $279, the Madelyne crossbody is now on sale for only $59, a deal you don't want to miss!

The entire Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale Shop is up to 75% off, now through Oct. 6. Shop your favorite Kate Spade handbags, shoes, clothing, jewelry, accessories and more at huge discounts, with free shipping to the U.S. and Canada. The savings don't just stop there -- while supplies last, enjoy a FREE neoprene drink tote with any purchase of $150 or more at the Surprise Shop. All Surprise Shop purchases are final sale.

Below, score today's Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day offer.

Mulberry Street Madelyne Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Mulberry Street Madelyne Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $279 $59 at Kate Spade New York

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Cleanser for Every Budget and Every Skin Type

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% on Your Favorite Products

13 Best Face Oil From La Mer, Drunk Elephant, Glossier and More