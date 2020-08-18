Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $90 on this Makeup Case

Another amazing Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day is here! Today only, grab this floral travel cosmetic case for only $49.

This cute floral cosmetic case is perfect for organizing your makeup and skincare products while travelling, with multiple inside pockets for storage. This cosmetic case is nylon which makes it easy to clean, and has a zip closure to ensure that nothing falls out. The dark floral pattern is classic Kate Spade, and great for all seasons. Normally sold for $139, the Dawn Paper Rose Travel Cosmetic Case is now on sale for only $49, a deal you won't want to miss out on!

The whole Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale Shop is 75% off right now through September 6. Shop classic Kate Spade jewelry, shoes, clothing, leather handbags and more at enormous discounts, with free shipping to the U.S. and Canada.

Below, score today's Kate Spade Deal of the Day offer.

Dawn Paper Rose Travel Cosmetic Case Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Dawn Paper Rose Travel Cosmetic Case Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $139 $49 at Kate Spade

