Stila Sale: Buy One Get One Free Liquid Eye Shadow

Stila Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, is giving you a good reason to stock up on beauty products like liquid lipstick, eyeliner, eye shadow, mascara, makeup brushes and more. Recently, the iconic makeup line partnered with YouCam Makeup app to allow customers to try on products virtually.

Today, shop award-winning suede shade liquid eye shadow! Buy one, get one free today only - discount applies to every shade!

While you're at it, be sure to check out the brand's regular sale section for more discounts on makeup products like blush, concealer, lip glaze, liquid shadow and more. Note: All sale items are final. Also, don't forget you get free shipping on orders $75+.

Shop Stila's newest products and shop Stila's buy one get one free suede shade liquid eye shadow.

Check out ET Style's top Stila makeup picks below.

Ethereal Elements Beauty Boss Lip Gloss Set Stila Stila Ethereal Elements Beauty Boss Lip Gloss Set Stila Stila's Ethereal Elements Beauty Boss Lip Gloss is hydrating without a sticky finish. Shades include Pink Slip, Golden Parachute, Kitten, Synergy, In The Red and Deep Plum. REGULARLY $60 $48 at Stila

Happy Hour Eye Shadow Palette Stila Stila Happy Hour Eye Shadow Palette Stila The Stila Happy Hour Eye Shadow Palette has 12 neutral tone and pop pastels. REGULARLY $52 $41.60 at Stila

One Step Correct EYE Correcting & Brightening Serum Stila Stila One Step Correct EYE Correcting & Brightening Serum Stila This Stila one-step eye cream does it all: erases dark circles, brightens, and hydrates your delicate undereye area. This product is a must-have! $38 at Stila

Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Stila Stila Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Stila The popular Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is now available in dark brown. $22 at Stila

Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint Stila Stila Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint Stila The Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint has a creamy formula that blends seamlessly. $24 at Stila

Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow Stila Stila Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow Stila The Kaleidoscope Eyeshadow is packed with light-reflecting glitter pigments. $18 at Stila

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Stila Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Stila Add a little sparkle (or a lot) with the popular Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, which is formulated with a long lasting, lightweight water-infused texture. The flat doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on and blend the lustrous color.

REGULARLY $24 $16 at Stila

#33 One Step Complexion Brush Stila Stila #33 One Step Complexion Brush Stila A two-in-one makeup brush for flawless application. The larger brush seamlessly blends liquid, cream and powder products onto larger surfaces of the skin, while the smaller brush is perfect for more precise, targeted application.

REGULARLY $32 $19 at Stila

