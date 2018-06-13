Kate Spade Designed 4 Accessory Collections That Will Be Released by Frances Valentine

Kate Spade's longtime friend and business partner has revealed the late designer created four seasons' worth of designs for her handbag and shoe line Frances Valentine and left an "abundant library of her concepts." Elyce Arons, managing partner at Frances Valentine and former head of operations at Kate Spade New York, gave Business Insider the info via email.

"We don't know what the future holds for us, but we are determined to continue to make her beautiful work live on through Frances Valentine. We will be stronger for her, more connected to each other through her."

Thus, we can expect its collections for the next two years to be original designs by the late fashion figure who had a loyal fan base.

"We have been inundated with calls and emails about product, but also about people's emotional connection to Kate. She was authentic and I think people sensed that and really felt close to her," Arons said.

On June 5, the designer was found dead in her New York City apartment. The following day, all bags on the Frances Valentine website were sold out.

Kate Spade launched her namesake line with her husband, Andy, in 1993. Her playful yet practical bags quickly became some of the most coveted and gave women the opportunity to carry stylish options without paying a luxury price. After selling the brand in 2006, Kate quietly stepped down from designing for the eponymous brand and founded a new accessories line, Frances Valentine, in 2015.

Look back on the designer's life and the impact she had on the fashion industry below.

