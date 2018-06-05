Kate Spade's Family Releases Statement Following Her Tragic Death

Kate Spade's family is speaking out following the tragic news of her death.

Hours after the NYPD confirmed to ET that the iconic fashion designer was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday, her family released a statement to the New York Daily News.

"We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly," the statement reads. "We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time."

As ET previously reported, Spade died at the age of 55. The NYPD confirmed to ET that her body was discovered by an individual that was employed by her, she left a suicide note and the method of suicide was hanging.

Spade is survived by her husband, Andy, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix. Hear more in the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

