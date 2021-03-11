Katey Sagal's new character is a woman to be reckoned with.

The actress stars as Annie "Rebel" Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree, in the upcoming series Rebel -- and the full trailer debuted on Thursday night during Grey's Anatomy.

Sagal's character is inspired by the life of Erin Brokovich today, and described as a "funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves." When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

ABC revealed the first look at Rebel on Feb. 25, as part of its Television Critics Association winter press tour. Watch the previously-released first look below.

Rebel also stars John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia. Abigail Spencer has been added to the cast in a recurring role, alongside previously-announced recurring stars Mary McDonnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Adam Arkin, MoMcRae and Daniella Garcia.

Spencer will play Misha, a brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon who has a painful romantic history with Nate (Zegers) but can’t resist getting involved with studying the Stonemore heart valve for fear that she may have inadvertently harmed hundreds of patients.

Rebel marks Spencer’s sixth project with showrunner Krista Vernoff, whom she's worked with over the last 15 years.

The new series is executive produced by Vernoff and Alexandre Schmitt of Trip the Light; Brockovich, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb and Adam Arkin.

Rebel premieres Thursday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET / PT on ABC.

