Katherine Heigl Shares Heartfelt Message On 40th Birthday

Katherine Heigl just turned 40 and she’s marking the occasion by sharing her frame of mind while marking this special day.



“Well...I am officially 40 years old,” the Suits star captioned a series of photos including one of her with silver balloons spelling out her age. “I know you’re going think I’m full of it but the truth is...I’m pretty damn thrilled to be 40. For one thing, as my mother always says ‘Getting older is better than the alternative.’ Too true mother, too true!”



She went on to illustrate how she is embracing her new age and how she prepared for this milestone.



“For another thing 40 feels to me like a certain kind of freedom,” she wrote. “Freedom from all the self doubt, insecurities, self loathing, uncertainties and anxieties of my 20’s and 30’s. Not to say I don’t still have those moments but I just feel like 40 makes me older and wiser. Steadier in my convictions. More certain of my strengths. More forgiving of my faults.”



“I’ve spent the last five years of my 30’s doing the work to evolve my mind and spirit,” she added. “To move my heart towards a more profound and loving expression of my best self. I’ve read, studied, explored and practiced ways to expand my understanding of myself and the world around me. I’ve clarified my deepest desires and found that all I really crave is well being. For myself and those I love.”



The veteran actress also addressed some of the common ways that people emotionally process arriving at this particular age, explaining that her outlook is one of positivity and acceptance.



“I know there’s a certain stigma attached to 40,” she shared. “I’ve had plenty of well meaning acquaintances and even strangers tell me not to worry I still look great. Or soon you’ll be 50 and then you’ll really feel old. Or youth is so fleeting isn’t it. I guess I kind of feel like it’s all about your frame of mind. And I’ve made up my mind not to let a number determine how I feel about the way I look. Or what my value as a woman in society is. I’ve decided I will let the number and every one after it determine the strides I make, the enlightenment I seek, the compassion I show, the beauty I radiate from within that grows and expands with life experience.”



She concluded by celebrating her strengths and the people who have supported her throughout the years.



“I’m a stronger, better, more grounded and courageous woman today and I will do my best to continue to grow so I can say the same thing at 50, 60, 70 and beyond,” she wrote. “It doesn’t hurt that I am surrounded by so many inspiring people who love me and support me through this life. Without them...well I’d still be floundering around in uncertainty. Ok, I’m done pontificating now.”

Happy birthday, Katherine!



