Kathie Lee Gifford is doing just fine, and wants viewers to know it.

The Today co-host shut down skinny shamers during Thursday's show, calling out those who claim she has become too thin.

"There are so many people now who say in writing, ‘Oh you’re so skinny now, you’re too skinny. Are you sick?’ all that kind of thing. And I think I’ll just put it out there — I am so happy. I am thrilled to be so fit, so healthy and so happy and so hopeful. Sue me! Sue me if that bothers you," Gifford declared.

Gifford also assured the audience that she was perfectly healthy, and had the medical backup to prove it.

“I’ve had three doctors appointments in the last two weeks. [I’m] healthier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” she said. “More fit, happier, more excited. I’m doing work 10 times what I did when I was in my 20s, and if that’s upsetting to people they have to look at themselves, why it’s upsetting to them."

She added, "The real people in my life, the ones whose opinions actually matter, are thrilled for me. Everybody else — their opinion doesn’t matter.”

There is an explanation for why she does appear slimmer than before, and it's pretty straightforward.

"I did a major motion picture that I wrote, based on a woman who’s newly widowed — she’s been widowed for a year — and she’s a runner,” she shared. “I started getting in shape for that movie last fall because I knew we would shoot it in the spring. That’s what actresses do."

Gifford told ET in July about the film, called Love Me to Death, and also spoke about what she's learned about herself after the loss of her husband, Frank Gifford, three years ago.

“How strong I am because of the Lord,” she answered. “Yeah, I mean, he meets all of our needs and gives us everything we need according to his glorious riches, so I’m fine.”

“I keep very busy,” she added. “I just wrapped a film in Scotland that’ll be out at Christmas time that I wrote, and produced and starring in and co-wrote the score, so I’ve been busy!”

The 65-year-old also highlighted the double standard prevalent in Hollywood that exists when women change their appearance for a role.

"Nobody gets mad at … Robert De Niro,” Gifford said on Today. “Or when somebody gains weight to play someone heavy. They say, 'Good for them! They’re good at their craft.' Not me."

Gifford concluded her takedown with some positivity.

"But anyway, don’t worry about me, because I’m good!” she said. For more on Gifford talking about her acting work, watch the video below!

