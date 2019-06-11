Kathy Griffin is giving fans a health update on her mother, Maggie Griffin.

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor her mother turning 99. While she seemed happy to celebrate the special birthday, Kathy sadly revealed that Maggie's dementia has gotten worse.

"Today is my mother Maggie's 99th Birthday. I spoke with her yesterday and, unfortunately, I'm sorry to say her dementia is worsening," Kathy captioned a photo of her and her mom on the red carpet at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2010. "Here's a fun picture to celebrate happier times."

From 2005-2010, Maggie was beloved by Kathy's fans after appearing on the comedian's Bravo reality series, My Life on the D-List. Kathy broke the news about Maggie's disorder in a lengthy message posted to Twitter in January.

"As heartbreaking as this is, I feel the need to share some important info about my mom Maggie," she said at the time. "I've always been honest with you all, but this one is really hard. The pic below, taken in September, was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her. Since that photo was taken, she has rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia. This is never easy for any child, I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything."

"Up until this past couple years she was so sharp she always kept me on my toes," she continued. "Her mind was so naturally quick, funny and smart. No one could get anything past her. Watching that slip away so fast has been devastating. I want to assure you all that she is not in pain and she is getting the best 24-hour care. In terms of how she is now, at this point she only knows my name and I love you. I know many of you know what that reality is like...I'm still grappling with it.”

