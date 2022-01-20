Kathy Griffin Says She 'Hate Watched' Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's New Year's Eve Special
Kathy Griffin on Surviving Scandal and Regaining Her Career (Exc…
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Kathy Griffin still has some hard feelings when it comes to her former friend, Anderson Cooper, and his pal, Andy Cohen. Cohen replaced Griffin in 2017 for CNN's New Year's Eve show, following her controversial photo holding a fake severed head of then-president Donald Trump.
“I wasn’t canceled,” Griffin, 61, said in a new New York Times profile, "I was erased."
Griffin admitted in the profile that she "hate-watched" Cooper and Cohen's recent New Year's Eve antics. Cohen was openly drinking during the evening's festivities and publicly criticized outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. CNN stood by Cohen and said that the Bravo host would be back next year to co-host the show.
“Apples to apples,” she said, explaining that Cohen made a political statement just as she had.
Griffin and Cohen have had a long-standing feud, which she continued by saying, “This is a guy that I think kind of wanted to be me. And now he’s halfway there.”
Cohen has not apologized for his comments about de Blasio, but did say he regretted speaking about Ryan Seacrest.
"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Cohen previously said on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live. "And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."
In her NYT profile, Griffin speaks several times about the network that fired her. She says that in 2016, 10 days before the New Year's Eve show aired, she contacted Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN.
Griffin says she asked for $80,000 more in her contract than Cooper, saying she was doing more of the show's prep work.
“He started yelling at me and he literally said something like, ‘Who do you think you are calling here demanding a raise?’ And then something came over me," Griffin claimed. "And I just lost it. I just started screaming. 'I’m Kathy [beep!] Griffin, Jeff, that’s who I am.'”
Griffin also claimed she said to Zucker, “I would really feel a lot more comfortable showing up if I got paid what I deserve," which allegedly prompted Zucker to fire her. Griffin said she called him back begging for a second chance and he rehired her, but Griffin claimed he cut her pay by 20 percent.
Zucker called Griffin's demand for a raise so close to the 2016 show "completely out of line."
“It sounds like she is acknowledging that, insofar as Kathy Griffin acknowledges she has ever done anything wrong,” he said.
For more from Griffin, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Andy Cohen Explains Why He'll Never Date Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says He Won't Apologize for Drinking During NYE Show
Andy Cohen Will Host CNN's NYE Special Again, Addresses On-Air Rant
Related Gallery