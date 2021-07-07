Katie Couric is sharing the sweet way her daughter, Ellie Monahan, honored her late father during her wedding over the long weekend. Couric took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal that Ellie walked down the aisle to a song very close to her dad's heart, "Ashokan Farewell."

"Here’s to the bride (and of course, the groom 😉). I know I’m biased, but Ellie was absolutely radiant. (Our friend Beth is under Ellie’s train in the second picture lol). Ellie walked down the aisle to 'Ashokan Farewell' played by the composer, Jay Unger and his family band. Jay Monahan loved that song, which was used in Ken Burn’s series on the Civil War, so it was a way to honor him," Couric said of the special moment. She and Monahan married in 1989 and had two daughters, Ellie, 29, and Caroline, 25. Monahan died of colon cancer at 42 in 1998.

Couric added, "(Yes, I cried the whole time. Most of the people there did.) Carrie sang 'Songbird' and CRUSHED it. (Looking for the best video to post!) More “content” to come, I’m making my way through it all!! 🤪 (PS to all who joined us: DM/text/email me your pics!!)."

Couric has been sharing several photos from her daughter's big day, including intimate looks at the camp-themed ceremony, which took place in Port Jervis, New York.

"This is the ceremony. It was on the mountaintop of #cedarlakesestate in Port Jervis, New York. Ellie went to @campfernwood in Poland, Maine and wanted a camp like setting. It was perfect. The weather was perfect. (Thank you Jay.❤️)," Couric said, thanking her late husband and Ellie's dad, for bringing great weather to their daughter's wedding ceremony.

She continued, "Ellie was a breathtakingly beautiful bride. Mark was a dashing and beaming groom. Carrie was the maid of honor and sang 'Songbird' like a well, songbird. Mark’s brother Dave was the handsome best man and his sister Christine’s adorable children, Auggie and Merritt, were the ring bearer and flower girl, respectively. The music was incredibly special which I will explain in a later post."

The proud mom admits she didn't take many photos at the wedding and instead opted to be "completely present." Couric said Tuesday that she's still beaming with happiness days after the ceremony, adding that the special occasion had her in tears.

"I didn’t take many pictures because I wanted to be completely present and just take it all in. So now I’m looking for the best photos until we get the professional ones," she shared. "It was such an incredible, moving, extraordinary weekend full of love and friendship and some serious competition during Field Day. I can’t wait to share everything with you. I’m still walking on air even though I can barely move. I’m so happy I could cry but there are no tears left. Wait! I’m crying again. Tears of joy. More later on this Instagram station. 😊❤️👰🏻🇺🇸👍🏼💐🥂💍🤵‍♂️🌸💕"

The wedding took place over the Fourth of July holiday and was complete with a firework show of its own.

Couric announced Ellie's engagement to Mark on Instagram in February 2019, revealing that Mark proposed with the ring Couric received from Jay.

For more on the newlyweds, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Katie Couric Celebrates Daughter's Wedding: 'I'm So Happy I Could Cry'

Paris Hilton Says Her New Short Hair Was Inspired by Katie Couric

'Jeopardy!' Announces Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers & More Guest Hosts

Gayle King and Katie Couric's Daughters Are Both Engaged! See Their Rings This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery