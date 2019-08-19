Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in New York on Monday, for the first time since news of her split from Jamie Foxx broke earlier in the day.

The actress was snapped casually dressed in a grey top, jeans and white sneakers while out walking her dogs with daughter, Suri.

Despite the break up news being made public, Holmes appeared in good spirits, smiling as she guided one of the pups, on a blue leash.

Multiple outlets reported on Monday that Foxx and Holmes had called it quits after six years of dating. Reps for Foxx and Holmes have not responded to request for comment.

A source told ET that while the two "appear to have broken up," there was still a chance of a reconciliation.

"They never had a typical relationship," the source said. "They have always been incredibly independent and their lives didn't revolve around each other. They lived separately and in different cities and saw each other occasionally."

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The insider added that despite their great chemistry, neither of the actors wanted to uproot or totally merge their lives.



"They are just both caught up with their own families, careers and obligations that their relationship had to take a back seat," the source said.

The news came amid rumors involving Foxx and aspiring musician Sela Vave, who he was spotted holding hands with during a night out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Despite the speculation, a source told ET that Fox was helping the singer-songwriter with her career.



See more on Foxx and Holmes below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Split: A Timeline of Their Super-Private Romance

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Break Up After 6 Years of Dating

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Addresses His Relationship With Katie Holmes

Related Gallery