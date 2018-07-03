Katie Holmes Wears a White T-Shirt and Makes It Look So Chic

We've been witnessing major fashion moments this week as celebs flocked to Paris for the couture shows, and one design house that's welcoming a slew of A-listers is Dior.

After the brand showed its fall 2018 haute couture collection, front-row goers, including Emma Roberts, Kate Bosworth and Zoey Deutch, attended the exclusive VIP dinner decked out in Dior at the Maison Christian Dior apartment in Place Vendome to celebrate its collection of fragrances, soaps, candles and creams.

One outfit that captured our attention the most? Katie Holmes' white T-shirt. While it may not be a statement ensemble, the 39-year-old actress demonstrates a polished, elevated way to don the wardrobe basic -- tuck it in an elegant black midi skirt and embellish with layers of longline necklaces, a sleek bag and strappy heels. Done and done.

Another style star who wowed us was Emma Roberts, who stunned in a plunging lace dress with a gorgeous full printed skirt.

Deutch looked utterly cool in a long-sleeve button-down shirt, patchwork mini skirt, wide belt and chunky knee-high leather boots.

Bosworth exuded romance as she posed on the balcony in a sheer cream lace corseted gown and glitzy sandals.

Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton was ultra-feminine in a frothy white tulle mini and patent leather two-tone Mary Jane shoes.

Actress Margaret Qualley donned a matching jacket and shorts set, complete with polka-dot pumps and red lips for the soiree.

