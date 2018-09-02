Congrats are in order!

Food Network star Katie Lee has tied the knot with television producer Ryan Biegel! Confirmation of the exciting news arrived early Sunday morning from the culinary queen herself.

“We’re married,” Lee captioned a photo of her and Biegel posing on a pier decorated with flowers and garlands where they exchanged vows. The 36-year-old cookbook author chose a flowing white gown featuring a long train for the occasion. Veil-less, Lee looks into her newfound hubby’s eyes as he grins while wrapping his arms around her.

The couple exchanged vows in Marina del Cantone, a picturesque village on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. In the days leading up to the ceremony, Biegel and Lee enjoyed the stunning destination’s beaches. He also posted a photo of his soon-to-be wife relaxing on sunbathing chair with a glass of champagne along with the caption, “Swoon. #Italy.”

This marks Lee's second marriage. She was previously married to singer Billy Joel, though the two split in 2009 after five years of marriage.

Lee announced that she and Biegel were engaged in March while they were on another European vacation to Paris. “I said yes,” she captioned a photo of herself proudly displaying her new diamond ring while her new fiancé beamed beside her. This came roughly ten months after Lee revealed that she was dating Biegel. She shared a photo of the actor happily displaying Gus, her own tiny puppy, from the front opening of his jacket.

“Gus made a new friend,” she captioned the photo.



Congratulations, Katie and Ryan!



