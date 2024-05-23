Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are almost ready to head back into the ring for the much-awaited follow-up to their 2022 match.

Talking with ET ahead of their July 20 rematch -- part of Netflix's live fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson -- Serrano, 35, and Taylor, 37, shared that two years after Taylor clinched a victory via split decision, they are each going harder to ensure that their win is decisive.

"The training for every single fight is obviously very, very tough," said Taylor -- the current undisputed lightweight and super lightweight champion. She adds that her training includes two workouts a day, six days a week. "You're putting your body through torture."

Serrano said of her own progress, "Training is going to be fun. I started pre-camp, which is running, making sure I’m getting the weight up and conditioning. Now, come this week I will be starting hardcore training camp and it’s just basically the same... we train a lot smarter not harder."

The last time the women went toe-to-toe was in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight -- billed as For History --was the first-ever headliner featuring female boxers in the venue's 140-year history with the sport. For History has been described as the "biggest women’s fight of all time" and highlights of the match have racked up millions of views on YouTube.

The rematch is one not only requested by fans but by the boxers themselves who want the chance to spar for the undisputed super lightweight championship. The women will spar in 10 two-minute rounds to win the title.

Taylor and Serrano both shared with ET that they expect to be at the top of their game for the face-off.

"Without a doubt, I'm gonna be at my best on July 20," Taylor said. "I feel like I'm a better boxer than I was the last time I fought her, and I beat her last time, but this time I'm going into the fight a better fighter."

"I'm gonna be ready to throw many, many punches for the two minutes that I’m gonna be in there with her," Serrano told ET. "I have definitely power over Katie. I have the skills and I'm younger than Katie. I will win come July 20."

She added, "Because I do believe I won the first one."

In boxing, a split decision refers to a situation where two of the three judges declare one contestant a winner while the third judge votes for the other.

"Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world," Tyson said in a statement back in April. "I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I'm thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women's boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans."

"Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have proven they are two of the biggest names in the sport, male or female, and their rematch is one of the biggest fights in boxing, so it's only fitting for them to be a part of this massive global event," Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, said last month.

In her interview with ET, Taylor agreed with Paul and Tyson, saying that no matter the outcome -- although she has no plans to lose as the current title holder -- it will be a match for the history books.

"Amanda Serrano's a great, great opponent. A great fighter, a great champion," she said. "You're going to see the best of women's boxing, for sure."

ET recently spoke with both Paul and Tyson ahead of their fight and they each expressed optimism over the outcome of their match, with the influencer-turned-boxer saying he expects to beat the professional athlete in a "devastating fashion" while Tyson shared he predicts "carnage."

"I think he knows how hard I work -- I think he knows that I'm not scared of him and his antics," Paul said. "I think he knows I'm a great fighter, he's not dumb, and that’s why you see him training as hard as he is... He wants to end my career so he knows I’m gonna bring it too."

"I’m very confident in myself and I'm gonna win in devastating fashion," he added.

Tyson -- who has some 20 years of experience in the arena -- said that he isn't sweating the match-up and that he too believes it will be a clean victory to add to his belt.

"I don't think so, but we'll see," he said of whether or not Paul is a formidable opponent. "I gave him his warning: Fight like your life depends on it because it does. [But] I'm not concerned about anything. If I was concerned, I wouldn't be here talking to you."

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson -- officially sanctioned as a professional fight -- airs live on Netflix July 20 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

