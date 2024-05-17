Mike Tyson Says to Expect 'Carnage' in Jake Paul Fight (Exclusive)

Mike Tyson is feeling confident going into his boxing match against Jake Paul. Speaking with ET at a press conference ahead of the heavyweight bout, which is scheduled to be held July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the 57-year-old says he doesn't see Paul, 27, as a "formidable opponent" compared to his nearly 20 years of experience.

"Anybody [is a] threat [when] there's two men in the ring, everybody's a threat," Tyson said when asked if he considered the young athlete a credible threat. But when it comes to Paul being a genuine challenge, Tyson isn't convinced.

"I don't think so, but we'll see," he stated. "I gave him his warning: Fight like your life depends on it because it does. [But] I'm not concerned about anything. If I was concerned, I wouldn't be here talking to you."

Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during Arlington press conference - Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The bout marks the first professional fight of Tyson's career in 19 years. Tyson hasn't boxed publicly since his 2020 exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw. The father of one shared that he's been "working out pretty hard every day" and his routine increases as it gets closer to the match.

Tyson has even gotten some help from Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, who has provided a temporary gym in one of his warehouses for the former heavyweight champion.

"I don't go all out right there. There's escalating as time goes on," he explained. "By the time July 20 comes, I'm gonna be peaked. My body's a little sore from working out but, yeah, I feel great."

And Tyson isn't here for any posturing or taunting that bouts usually invoke. "I just believe I [can] beat him. There's no edge. It's just a matter of fact," he asserted.

And he isn't worried about those who disbelieve his ability to overpower an opponent 30 years his junior. "If there were no doubters, this wouldn't be a big event. We have to have doubters -- it just is what it is. I can't say [what I want to them] on film but, you know, I'll tell them if they can afford a ticket to come to the fight."

Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during Arlington press conference - Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Despite his strong conviction that the match will end in his victory, even Tyson has praised Paul for his talent in the ring. Back in 2022, Tyson appearaed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he said Paul is "doing so much for boxing."

Talking to ET a year later, Paul gushed about the older athlete's support.

"With Mike Tyson, it means the world. When one of the greatest boxing legends of all time in the history of the sport is supporting me, saying that I'm saving the sport, what else do I need?" Paul said at the time. "What other applause or support do you need other than that? It means the world. Uncle Mike's an amazing person."

As such, Tyson is steadfast in his certainty that fans won't want to miss the match. When asked what they can expect, he said, "Carnage. Really bad stuff."

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson heavyweight bout will be streamed globally by Netflix from an exhibition boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20.

RELATED CONTENT: