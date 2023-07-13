Mike Tyson is embracing change and admits he's softening a bit -- particularly because of fatherhood.

The boxing icon -- and father of seven -- walked the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, where he was joined by his 14-year-old daughter, Milan.

The father-daughter duo spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet -- and the famed pugilist admitted that his daughter was star-struck by a lot of athletes, other than him.

"She seems to think so many other people are cooler than me," he said with a laugh, adding that he was most excited about meeting some tennis stars at Wednesday's big show, because "that's why most of my time is invested in."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The jovial, beaming Tyson couldn't help but shine when he posed for pics with his daughter and seemed warm and even a bit softer while basking in the spotlight alongside her.

When asked if he's changed a bit due to his kids' influence, Tyson said, "Hey, it's about that time."

"I have a daughter. I can't be who I used to be, you know?" he shared. "Things have to change."

Check out ET's coverage of this year's ESPY Awards here, including a full list of the night's big winners.

ESPY Awards: Damar Hamlin Dances the Night Away as Shawn Johnson Shows Off Baby Bump This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Mike Tyson Compares Hulu to a 'Slave Master' Over Upcoming Series

Mike Tyson Responds to Airplane Fight, Says Passenger 'Threw a Water Bottle at Him'

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce React to 2023 ESPY Awards Win

2023 ESPY Awards: The Complete Winners List

Related Gallery