Mike Tyson Details How Fatherhood 'Changed' Him With Daughter Milan (Exclusive)
Mike Tyson is embracing change and admits he's softening a bit -- particularly because of fatherhood.
The boxing icon -- and father of seven -- walked the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, where he was joined by his 14-year-old daughter, Milan.
The father-daughter duo spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet -- and the famed pugilist admitted that his daughter was star-struck by a lot of athletes, other than him.
"She seems to think so many other people are cooler than me," he said with a laugh, adding that he was most excited about meeting some tennis stars at Wednesday's big show, because "that's why most of my time is invested in."
The jovial, beaming Tyson couldn't help but shine when he posed for pics with his daughter and seemed warm and even a bit softer while basking in the spotlight alongside her.
When asked if he's changed a bit due to his kids' influence, Tyson said, "Hey, it's about that time."
"I have a daughter. I can't be who I used to be, you know?" he shared. "Things have to change."
Check out ET's coverage of this year's ESPY Awards here, including a full list of the night's big winners.
