Mike Tyson Details How Fatherhood 'Changed' Him With Daughter Milan (Exclusive)

By Zach Seemayer
Mike Tyson is embracing change and admits he's softening a bit -- particularly because of fatherhood.

The boxing icon -- and father of seven -- walked the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, where he was joined by his 14-year-old daughter, Milan.

The father-daughter duo spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet -- and the famed pugilist admitted that his daughter was star-struck by a lot of athletes, other than him.

"She seems to think so many other people are cooler than me," he said with a laugh, adding that he was most excited about meeting some tennis stars at Wednesday's big show, because "that's why most of my time is invested in."

Mike Tyson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The jovial, beaming Tyson couldn't help but shine when he posed for pics with his daughter and seemed warm and even a bit softer while basking in the spotlight alongside her.

When asked if he's changed a bit due to his kids' influence, Tyson said, "Hey, it's about that time."

"I have a daughter. I can't be who I used to be, you know?" he shared. "Things have to change."

